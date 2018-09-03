Championship rumour mill: Leeds United keen on Aston Villa winger before deal collapsed

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Whites wanted Villa winger Adomah

Leeds United transfer rumours.

Leeds United were keen on signing Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah last week but the 30-year-old preferred a move to Middlesbrough before any deal with Tony Pulis' men collapsed, report Birmingham Live.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini is not in imminent danger of being sacked despite four straight Premier League defeats. (Daily Mirror)

David de Gea is expecting to sign a new contract at Manchester United worth £350,000 a week. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar would prefer to move to Chelsea or Arsenal rather than one of the Manchester clubs. (Daily Express)

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is set to move to China in January. (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says a return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo was "never on the table" in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - who was a target for Manchester United and Chelsea - agreed a deal to sign for Juventus this summer but the move fell through. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United chartered a private jet to bring Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day but the deal broke down. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's treatment of Leroy Sane has got the rest of his squad fearing for their places. (London Evening Standard)

Yerry Mina picked Everton ahead of Manchester United because Toffees boss Marco Silva called him, and Red Devils counterpart Jose Mourinho did not. (Various)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will push for a January move back to Juventus because of his deteriorating relationship with Jose Mourinho. (Various)