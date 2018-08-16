Championship rumour mill: Leeds United join race for Liverpool midfielder

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Whites want Reds midfielder

Elland Road.

Leeds United have joined the chase for Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, according to reports.

Elsewhere from the football world...

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida says his club will not bid for Paul Pogba this summer, but referred to the Manchester United's midfielder as a "great player" and said the club will keep tabs on him. (Daily Mirror)

Schalke are keen to bring in either Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, or Chelsea's midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. (Sky Sports)

Lionel Messi will not play in any more of Argentina's matches this year and it is not known whether the Barcelona superstar will return to the international game. (Various)

Leicester defender Harry Maguire is close to agreeing a new £75,000-a-week contract at the club. (Daily Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin says he turned down a summer move to Manchester United for "personal reasons". (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera wants to commit his future to the club beyond the end of his contract next summer. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would like Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian to stay at Old Trafford until January at least. (ESPN)