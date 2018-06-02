Championship rumour mill: Leeds United identify managerial targets

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Whites identify managerial targets

Leeds United are targeting Matias Almeyda, Marcelo Bielsa, Steve Bruce and Claudio Ranieri to succeed Paul Heckingbottom at Elland Road, according to Sky Sports.

Elsewhere from the football world...

Real Madrid could approach Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace the departing Zinedine Zidane. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will try to persuade Zinedine Zidane to become their new manager. (The Sun)

Uruguayan businessman Juan Satori is set to become a minority shareholder at League One Sunderland. (Sunderland Echo)

Manchester United's hopes of signing Gareth Bale look to be over, with the Welsh winger expected to stay with Real Madrid following Zinedine Zidane's exit. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will not pay the £7m release clause in Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri's contract. (The Guardian)

Juventus have asked Chelsea if they want Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, as part of the Serie A club's bid to re-sign Alvaro Morata. (London Evening Standard)

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to sign 17-year-old midfielder Yacine Adli from former club Paris Saint-Germain. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea end contract talks with Thibaut Courtois and are likely to sell the Belgian goalkeeper. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle linked with Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Brazilian midfielder Fred is set to complete a move to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk next week. (The Sun)

New Derby County manager Frank Lampard has refused to rule out a move for former Chelsea teammate John Terry. (Daily Express)

Chelsea could approach Laurent Blanc to replace Antonio Conte. (Daily Mail)