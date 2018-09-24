Championship rumour mill: Leeds United face competition for striker, Birmingham City set to make move for Bolton forward

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Swansea City forward Oli McBurnie says he and his teammates have proved they will not be bullied their opposition following Saturday's stalemate with Middlesbrough. (BBC Sport)

Leeds United are facing competition for Kasimpasa striker Mbaye Diagne after Bournemouth and Hull both held talks with the 26-year-old in the summer. (Turkish reports)

Aston Villa are to open fresh contract talks with star attacker Jack Grealish, which would make him the club's highest earner. Meanwhile, manager Steve Bruce is determined to get it right at Villa despite admitting he'll always have his critics. (BirminghamLive)

Wigan Athletic will rival Aston Villa in the race to sign free agent Steven Caulker. Both clubs are monitoring the defender and are considering a potential move. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper insisted the club’s position at the top of the Championship should not gloss over a first league defeat of the season. (Yorkshire Post)

Nottingham Forest could lose defender Joe Worrall after Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hinted at trying to make his loan move a permanent one, (The Scotsman)

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Bolton Wanderers' Josh Vela. (The Sun)

Bolton will decide today whether to appeal the red card given to Marc Wilson after his first league start ended in a 34th-minute sending off at Ipswich Town. (The Bolton News)

Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham says the club's new youngster have 'pushed him on' as he approaches the final years of his career. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj they will be taking a long, hard look at themselves after a 3-0 defeat to Reading maintained their poor start to the campaign. (HullLive)