Championship rumour mill: Leeds United eyeing £15m Tottenham Hotspur defender, West Brom face Premier League competition for January target

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Juan Foyth, with the 20-year-old rumoured to be available for around £15million. (AS Argentina)

Middlesbrough Tony Pulis would support plans to reduce the number of teams in the Championship, however isn't in favour of Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani's calls for a Premier League 2. (Teesside Gazette)

Thomas Frank wants to push Brentford even harder and reach “the next level” after replacing Dean Smith as head coach. (West London Sport)

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has praised Garry Monk for returning the club's identify since his arrival earlier in the year. (BirminghamLive)

West Bromwich Albion could face Premier League competition from Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Bradley Dack. (London Evening Standard)

Ipswich Town are keeping an eye on a number of players, including captain Luke Chambers, following a bout of illness in the camp ahead of this weekend’s visit of QPR. (Ipswich Star)