Championship rumour mill: Leeds United eye move for Wigan midfielder

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Leeds United eyeing move for Nick Powell

Leeds United transfer rumours.

Leeds United are weighing up a move for Wigan midfielder Nick Powell ahead of this week's loan deadline but face competition from Celtic, West Brom, Stoke City and Middlesbrough - report Bristol Live.

Elsewhere from the football world...

Tottenham defender Danny Rose could move to French club Marseille - on loan or on a permanent deal. (Daily Star)

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has told his players that they all must impress him again after he was forced to rotate his squad following the World Cup. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants more from midfielder Mesut Ozil, who missed Saturday's 3-1 victory over West Ham due of illness. (Daily Mirror)

David Luiz says he may have had to leave Chelsea if Antonio Conte had remained as manager. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says it is bizarre that the club allowed Loris Karius to join Besiktas on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says he is happy to delay talks about his future until next year. (Various)

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic turned down an offer to join Manchester United this summer. (Calciomercato)

Everton winger Theo Walcott says he has not given up hope of an international recall after not featuring in an England squad for two years. (The Independent)

Tottenham wanted to sign Anthony Martial and midfielder Juan Mata from Manchester United, but were turned down by the club. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool have appointed a throw-in coach to improve their set-pieces. (Daily Telegraph)