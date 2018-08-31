Championship rumour mill: Leeds United eye deadline day move for Premier League defender

Have your say

Whites eye move for Wolves defender

Leeds United transfer rumours.

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are in a fight to sign Danny Batth on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers before the loan window closes, according to the Daily Mirror.

Elsehwhere from the football world...

Manchester City are concerned rivals Manchester United will hijack their move for Wolves' midfielder Ruben Neves. (Goal)

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, is nearing a return to Olympiakos. (Daily Mirror)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. (The Sun)

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose expects to still be at the club after the transfer window in Europe closes on Friday. (Daily Mail)

Nacer Chadli wants a transfer from West Brom before Friday. (Daily Telegraph)

Spanish champions Barcelona are confident of signing two of their three midfield targets next summer. They are Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, and Ajax's Frenkie De Jong. (Sport)

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez is set to join Real Sociedad on loan before the transfer window in Spain closes on Friday. (ESPN)

Divock Origi is expected to leave Liverpool before Friday's European transfer deadline, with Besiktas among a number of clubs interested in the Belgium striker. (Liverpool Echo)

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has no intention of renewing his contract with the La Liga club. (AS)

French forward Anthony Martial has been offered a new five-year deal at Manchester United and believes he can outlast Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. (The Times)

Manchester City are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was on the club's books in his early teenage years. (The Sun)