Championship rumour mill: Leeds United defender in line for Premier League move, Bristol City eye deal for England international, ex-Aston Villa boss wanted by Reading

Here are the latest Championship rumours from across the web:

Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce is attracting Premier League interest from Everton and Bournemouth. The 20-year-old has yet to force his way into Marcelo Bielsa's plans having started just once in the league this season. (The Sun)

Reading could be set to replace Paul Clement with former Aston Villa manager with the club lying third bottom in the Championship table. (The Sun)

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been promised a £10million transfer budget in the January as the club look to avoid relegation to League One. (The Sun)

Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has dropped a hint that 19-year-old Tom Edwards has done enough to keep himself in the first-team picture after starting in Potters' 1-0 win at Bristol City. (Stoke-on-Trent Live)

Nottingham Forest left-back Jack Robinson has revealed owner Evangelos Marinakis told the squad "it's promotion or nothing" for Aitor Karanka's side this campaign. (Daily Mail)

Bristol City are interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton after the England International has dropped down in the pecking order behind Joe Hart and Nick Pope. (BristolLive)

Queens Park Rangers want to extend Angel Rangel's contract beyond the end of the season. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore believes recent signing Bakory Sako will only get better. He said "Once he gets more minutes, he'll only get stronger. We saw glimpses of his quality, we're pleased to have him on board, he gives us another option." (BirminghamLive)