Championship rumour mill: Leeds United deal collapses

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Eunan O'Kane turns down Charlton

Leeds United transfer rumours.

Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane has reportedly turned down a move to League One side Charlton Athletic opting to remain with the Whites unless a move to a Championship club can be found this month, report the South London Press.

Elsewhere from the football world...

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says it "would be nice" if Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba moved to the Nou Camp. (AS)

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill will stay and fight for his place despite being frozen out of new manager Maurizio Sarri's squad. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is set to turn down the chance to manage Bordeaux because of fears over a lack of funds at the Ligue 1 club. (The Sun)

Mega-rich French club Paris Saint-Germain have "categorically denied" links with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United have rejected approaches from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for Anthony Martial. (RMC Sport)

Aston Villa hope to persuade English forward Jack Grealish to sign a long-term contract after refusing to sell the player in August. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is fighting to save his job after a shambolic performance at Old Trafford last night, where his side were hammered 3-0 by Tottenham. (Various)

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will not be allowed to leave Liverpool before the end of the European transfer window despite his desire for first team football. (The Guardian)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the title race will only truly begin after the international break. (Daily Star)