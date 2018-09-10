Championship rumour mill: Leeds United blow | Aston Villa | Middlesbrough | Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

Here are the latest rumours from around the web.

Yasmin El-Mhanni, a Leeds United target earlier in the summer, is reportedly in talks with Belgium side Royal Antwerp. (The Sun)

Former Middlesbrough striker Leroy Lita has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Margate, Lita played at the Riverside Stadium between 2009 and 2011. (Margate FC official website)

Out-of-contract James Collins is delaying agreeing terms with Ipswich Town in hope that former club Aston Villa will come in for him. (Daily Telegraph)

However, it is believed Villa boss Steve Bruce is targeting one-time Premier League champion Robert Huth after being released from Leicester City. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed he would love to play for Celtic after playing at Parkhead in Stilyan Petrov’s charity match. (Various)

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Marco Matias has suggestet that a renewed togetherness and a desire to work hard for each other is the reason behind their upturn in good form. (Sheffield Star)