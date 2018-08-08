Championship rumour mill: Leeds United and Rangers set for fight over defender

Have your say

Whites eye move for Caulker

Elland Road.

Leeds United are considering a £1.5 million move for Dundee defender Steven Caulker, according to The Mirror.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Manchester United have rejected a Barcelona offer of €50million plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina for Paul Pogba (Talksport)

Chelsea are lining up Thibaut Courtois’s replacement if the keeper goes to Real Madrid - but Atletico stopper Jan Oblak’s contract has an £89million release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

However, the Blues also have the option to go for sign Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, who will cost around £25million from relegated Stoke CIty . (Sky Sports)

Celtic are keen to hang onto Belgian defender Dedryk Boyata, in the face of interest for the 27-year-old from Fulham. (Daily Mail)

Spurs are holding out for £60million for centre-back Toby Alderweireld as Man United have made their final offer for the Belgian. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are set to hand U-19 England winger Reiss Nelson a new long-term contract. (The Sun)

Luka Modric could follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy as the World Cup Golden Ball winner is said to be ‘seriously considering’ a lucrative offer from Inter Milan (La Sexta)

Roma are eying up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, according to reports in the Italian media. (La Repubblica)

Former Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez could be on his way back to the Premiership, as West Ham are interested in Fiorentina’s 32-year-old Colombian international. (Daily Mirror)