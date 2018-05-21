Championship rumour mill: Leeds United among four clubs chasing Liverpool youngster

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Whites among four clubs chasing Liverpool youngster

Leeds United are chasing the loan signature of Liverpool's Harry Wilson along with Huddersfield Town, Aston Villa and Rangers according to Birmingham Live.

Winger Wilson spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Hull City scoring seven goal in 14 appearances for the Tigers with Jurgen Klopp ready to send him out on loan once again next campaign.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is said to be one of the favourites to land his signature this summer but the pull of English football may be a clincher with the Whites in the race.

Manchester City are preparing a £100m offer for Chelsea's Eden Hazard after Pep Guardiola made the 27- year-old Belgian his top summer transfer target. (Daily Star)

Serie A club AC Milan have offered Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini a three-year deal, with the Belgian midfielder available on a free transfer this summer. (The Times)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is one of Manchester United's summer transfer targets. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United are confident of appointing Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager this week. (Daily Telegraph)

Antonio Conte is set to leave Chelsea in the next 48 hours - with former Barcelona and Roma manager Luis Enrique being lined up to replace him. (Daily Express)

Former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has emerged as a surprise last-minute candidate to take over as the new Arsenal manager. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned he could quit the London club unless they spend "like Manchester United and City" this summer. (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has deleted his Instagram account over abuse he has received following the Red Devils' FA Cup final defeat. (The Sun)