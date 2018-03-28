Championship rumour mill: Leeds keeping tabs on Hannover midfielder Bakalorz

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Has transfer silly season arrived already? Well, it appears so... we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Whites eyeing swoop for Hannover midfielder

Leeds United are set to make a summer move for Hannover 96 midfielder Marvin Bakalorz, report German website Fussball Transfers.

The 28-year-old has featured 22 times for the Bundesliga side this season but after falling out of favour in recent months has put potential suitors on alert to secure his services.

Bakalorz will enter the final year of his contract this summer with Hannover's asking price said to be €8million (£7million).

Elsewhere from the Championship...

Norwich City are willing to sell James Maddison in the summer - but have slapped a £25million price-tag on his services, report the Daily Mirror.

Shrewsbury Town duo Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala are wanted by Sunderland this summer, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, 31, will end his 17-year association with the club this summer, even if they are promoted to the Premier League, report The Telegraph.

Derby are to sue their former chief executive Sam Rush for £7m, with the claim relating to transfer fees and player wages during his time at the club, report Mail Sport.

Norwich City's Ebou Adams is in talks with Leyton Orient over a permanent move to Brisbane Road, the Guardian Series report.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Manchester United will seek information on what happened between Jose Mourinho and former Chelsea duo Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah before making a call on Luke Shaw's future, report the Daily Express.

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is threatening to leave for Manchester United in a £53m deal unless the Spanish club offer a new deal worth £8m per season, report Mail Sport.

Monaco winger Lemar is trying to revive Liverpool and Arsenal's interest in him after a move to the Premier League collapsed at the beginning of the season, report The Independent.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has turned down a new £90,000-a-week deal at the club and put talks on hold until after the World Cup, report The Times.