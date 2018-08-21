Championship rumour mill: Leeds had 'very strong' interest in Juventus striker

Have your say

Leeds United had interest in Juventus striker

Juventus striker Andrea Favilli was on Leeds United's radar earlier this summer but the club opted for experience, according to owner Andrea Radrizzani.

He said: “We showed concrete interest in Favilli. We’d been following him for two years. He’s potentially a top player, who could do very well in England, but we chose to go with more experience for our promotion push.”

Elsewhere from the football world...

Manchester City want to extend England defender John Stones' £120,000-a-week contract, which currently runs until 2022. (The Sun)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will talk to Chelsea officials this week about his future. The midfielder wants more game time and will seek a loan move if manager Maurizio Sarri cannot guarantee him it. (The Sun)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is close to signing a new £200,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror)

Leon Bailey - a target for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea - has signed a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen. (Goal)

Liverpool's Belgian striker Divock Origi is a target for Borussia Dortmund. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, says "there was never a thought" he would leave this summer. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is "so tired" of discussing transfers. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have made no progress over a new deal for midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose contract expires next summer. (The Sun)

Liverpool have been using rugby tackle bags to prepare new goalkeeper Alisson for the tough nature of the Premier League. (Daily Telegraph)

Spanish champions Barcelona accept Manchester United will not sell France midfielder Paul Pogba before the Spanish transfer window closes on 31 August - but will try to sign him next summer. (Various)