Championship rumour mill: Leeds chief tipped to assist Mexico, ex-England handed Aston Villa lifeline, former Nottingham Forest manager eyeing Premier League role

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been asked to recommend a new manager for Mexico. The 63-year-old managed in Mexico earlier in his career with Atlas and Club America. (Futebolatino.Lance)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will assess James Collins before deciding whether to offer the defender a contract. Collins has been training with Villa since Steve Bruce was in charge last month following his release from West Ham United. (BirminghamLive)

Micah Richards has been an Aston Villa lifeline by Smith, who is monitoring now his fitness. The 30-year-old hasn't played a competitive game in over two-and-a-half year. (BirminghamLive)

Swansea City striker Wilfred Bony is set to return to full training after eight months on the sidelines. The 29-year-old picked up an ACL injury against Leicester City in February this year. (Various)

Former Brentford and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warbutton is being linked with a return to English football in a technical director role at Premier League club Burnley. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are set to step up their plans for the January transfer window by appointing a new chief scout. (Birmingham Live)

Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson has cut his loan spell short at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren by returning to Teesside. (BBC Sport)

Championship journeyman David Cotterill has called time on his playing days. (Various)