Championship rumour mill: Lasogga drops hint over Leeds future

Playing in the Premier League is a childhood dream, reveals Lasogga

Leeds United loanee Pierre-Michel Lasogga has told Sky in Germany that it is his childhood dream to play in the Premier League amid talk over his Whites future.

"Maybe a childhood dream will come true," he said when asked about a Premier League move.

"I'm still a player at Hamburger SV and will see what happens in the summer."

The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals in 19 Championship appearances for the Whites during a loan spell at Elland Road this season. The German has been linked with a permanent move to Leeds but would have to take a significant wage cut from his current £50,000 deal with Bundesliga side Hamburg for any deal to happen it has been reported.

Elsewhere from the Championship...

Anderson Talisca has once again been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, report the Birmingham Mail.

Nottingham Forest have handed trials to Huddersfield Town and West Ham youngsters Luca Colville and Ben Wells, report the Nottingham Post.

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits he wants to keep loan star and Norwich City Steven Naismith at Tynecastle - but doesn't know if a deal can be done, report The Daily Record.

Former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn is heading up an Irish consortium in attempt to lead a takover of the Black Cats, report The Sun.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Manchester United are ready to axe Paul Pogba as they prepare £200m transfer blitz of Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus, report The Daily Mirror.

Arsene Wenger has accused Arsenal's fans of ageism, saying calls for him to leave the club are down to him being 68-years of age, report The Daily Telegraph.

Gareth Bale admits he'd be tempted to move to the Chinese Super League with his Real Madrid future in doubt, report The Daily Mirror.