Championship rumour mill: Garry Monk set to swoop for Leeds United target

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Monk set to sign German defender

Garry Monk.

Leeds United target Kristian Pedersen is wanted by former Whites manager Garry Monk. The Danish left-back, 23, could be joining Birmingham City for around £2.3m from Union Berlin.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Liverpool have stepped up their search for a new goalkeeper, with Roma's Alisson and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid among the top targets. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are set to make a £200m offer for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale - but the Welshman has concerns over Jose Mourinho's style of play. (The Sun)

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on a return to Manchester United. (Diario Gol)

Lyon's Nabil Fekir says he is "not close" to a move to Liverpool. (Telefoot)

Manchester City will make a move for Kylian Mbappe if financial fair play sanctions force Paris Saint-Germain to abandon their plan to complete the signing of the young French forward, who they took on loan from Monaco last summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea might need to double their £3.5m offer for coach Maurizio Sarri, who quit Napoli last week. (Corriere dello Serra)

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been linked with a move to PSG, says that while he loves living in London, his heart will always remain in Paris. (Daily Star)

Inter Milan will meet striker Mauro Icardi within the next few days to discuss a contract renewal. (Football Italia)

Manchester United have made a £96m offer that could make Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic their record signing. (Metro)

Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu says he has no deal in place with Arsenal. (Goal)