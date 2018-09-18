Championship rumour mill: Frank Lampard to check league rules, Millwall winger hits out after rejecting Middlesbrough

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Middlesbrough summer target and Millwall winger Jed Wallace said people 'looked into things too much' after Tony Pulis' side witnessed an offer rejected for the 24-year-old in the summer. (News At Dem)

Championship rumours.

Derby County manager Frank Lampard intends to check the rule book following his dismissal to the stands in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Rotherham United. (Metro)

West Bromwich Albion are sweating on the fitness of James Morrison ahead of Tuesday night’s match with Bristol City. (BirminghamLive)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is expecting a full diagnosis on defender Eros Pisano after the Italian picked up an injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United. (BristolLive)

Nottingham Forest remain in talks to sign free agent and Iran international Karim Ansarifard. (NottinghamLive)

Forest boss Aitor Karanka has labelled former Aston Villa forward Lewis Grabban the 'best striker in the Championship'. (NottinghamLive)

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has saluted the Canaries support after securing their second win of the season versus Middlesbrough on Saturday. (Eastern Daily Press)

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has defended his change of formation following his side's 3-2 home defeat to Reading, which saw them drop to 23rd in the Championship. (Lancashire Post)

Bradley Dack believes he has the full support of everyone at Blackburn Rovers after marking his return from injury with a goal against Aston Villa this weekend. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Bolton Wanderers winger Sammy Ameobi is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after he limped off in his side's 2-1 defeat to QPR. (The Bolton News)