Championship rumour mill: Former Leeds United striker moves to Australia, Aston Villa want Chelsea defender

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis warned his players they will have to be more clinical if they want to keep up the pressure on Championship leaders Leeds United. Boro beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 last night. (Yorkshire Post)

Championship rumour mill.

Aston Villa are keen on signing former defender and Chelsea man Gary Cahill at the end of the season when his contract expires. (BristolLive)

Villa target John Terry has admitted he's still undecided on what to do next. Speaking to Chelsea’s Fifth Stand, Terry said: "Still undecided what I'm doing next. My end game is to be a manager and that's what I'm working towards with the younger boys here." (BristolLive)

Meanwhile, former Leeds United Ross McCormack has left Aston Villa to join Australian side Central Coast Mariners on a season-long loan deal. (BBC)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard says his side must up their consistency levels if they want to be promotion contenders this season, (DerbyLive)

Lampard has also backed 19-year-old attacker Mason Mount, on loan at the Rams from Chelsea, to make the step up to the full England squad. (Mail)

West Brom manager Darren Moore has spoken about his decision to make Craig Dawson captain against Bristol City after Chris Brunt was left on the bench. "He’s always given whole-hearted committed performances," Moore said. (BirminghamLive)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay admitted the Owls got what they deserved in their 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest, It was their first defeat in seven for Wednesday versus Forest. (Yorkshire Post) Swansea City are planning contract talks with Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon amid speculation of Premier League interest. (BBC)

Elsewhere from the football world...

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo says it will be "difficult" for his eight-year-old son - also called Cristiano - to be better than him at football. Ronaldo Junior plays for Juventus' academy. (BeIn Sports)

Chelsea midfielder Willian says he never planned on leaving Stamford Bridge this summer - despite interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. (Daily Express)

Marcus Rashford is receiving extra coaching sessions from Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku. (Metro)

England manager Gareth Southgate sent assistant Steve Holland to watch Jack Grealish in Aston Villa's his over Rotherham on Tuesday. (Birmingham Mail)

Tottenham have rubbished claims their new stadium will not be ready before the start of 2019. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal's new head of football Raul Sanllehi wants to sign Argentina winger Cristian Pavon from Boca Juniors. (Football London)

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte says he will continue to make himself available for France selection, despite reports he could switch his national allegiance to Spain. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane urged Roberto Firmino to play against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League despite his eye injury. The Brazil striker came off the bench to score the winning goal. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool midfielder James Milner says he was banned from wearing red as a child because of his Leeds United-supporting dad's hatred of Manchester United. (FourFourTwo)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36, says he is playing for his future at the Gunners as he is in the last year of his contract. (Evening Standard)