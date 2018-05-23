Championship rumour mill: Former Leeds United defender heading for Premier League exit door

Have your say



The summer is upon us and with the transfer window on the horizon we round up the latest rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Sam Byram set to be axed by West Ham United

Former Leeds United defender Sam Byram is set to be transfer listed by West Ham United this summer, report The Times.

Th 24-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact with the Hammers and has seen just 247 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Byram, who is a product of the Thorp Arch academy, made the move to London in 2016.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has made it clear he wants to join Real Madrid this summer, just a year after he signed for the French champions from Barcelona. (Goal)

Chelsea have made Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski their number one summer transfer target. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are interested signing in Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to pull out of a £53m move for Shakhtar's Brazilian midfielder Fred. (Metro)

Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial is a target for Premier League rivals Tottenham. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City are set to sign Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez after missing out on the Algerian in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham are close to signing 18-year-old Ajax centre-back Matthijs De Ligt. (Football.London)

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri looks likely to leave for Chelsea after the Italian club's president Aurelio de Laurentiis met veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti for talks about taking over from Sarri. (Evening Standard)