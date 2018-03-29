Championship rumour mill: Ex-Leeds forward Ross McCormack set to be released by Aston Villa

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Has transfer silly season arrived already? Well, it appears so... we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Ross McCormack set to be released by Aston Villa

Ex-Leeds United striker Ross McCormack will be released by Aston Villa at the end of the current campaign, report The Daily Telegraph.

The 31-year-old will bring his turbulent period at Villa Park to an end following a £12m move from Fulham in 2016. McCormack has appeared just 20 times since making the switch after failing to make an impact and has spent time on loan at Notthingham Forest and Melbourne City recently.

The former Scotland international is set to be a part of a host of changes at Villa with striker Gabriel Agbonlahor and defender Micah Richards also being released among other fringe players.

Elsewhere from the Championship...

Wolves have held talks with the Football League over the involvement of "super-agent" Jorge Mendes, following a number of complaints from Championship rivals, report The Daily Telegraph.

New Birmingham manager Garry Monk says he wants to prove people wrong by taking the club back to the Premier League, report The Daily Telegraph.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Manchester City are ready to double Raheem Sterling's money - but are facing a major battle to keep him, with Real Madrid one of the clubs interested in the England international, report The Daily Mirror.

Arsenal are weighing up a bid for £30m-rated Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu to replace Per Mertesacker, who retires at the end of the season, report The Sun.

Tottenham want Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but would have to pay £87m to sign the Portugal international, report Abola.

Everton are ahead in the battle to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, if he leaves the club this summer. The England international's contract expires in the summer, report The Daily Star.