Championship rumour mill: Delph hails 'incredible' Leeds United, Aston Villa's John Terry move set to be hijacked

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Championship rumours...

Leeds United transfer rumours.

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph has called Leeds United “absolutely incredible" and has been impressed with them under Marcelo Bielsa. Delph started his career at Elland Road before moving to Aston Villa. (TalkSport)

Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite could be travel back to Teesside sooner than expected after a major cash row between Denmark players and the Danish FA escalated. (Northern Echo)

Sporting Lisbon will attempt to hijack Aston Villa's move for defender John Terry – but only if Pedro Madeira Rodrigues wins the presidential election. Rodrigues has reportedly claimed he will target a move for Terry should he beat five other candidates to the club job. (Mirror).

Derby County paid £1 million to secure the season long loan signing of Harry Wilson from Premier League giants Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

Preston North End have decided against appealing Ben Pearson's red card so will now miss the next three matches. Pearson was sent off after full-time on Saturday following an altercation with Bolton's Joe Williams. (Lancashire Post)

Stoke City will be without James McClean for the near future after damaging his left wrist whilst on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. (Various)

Bristol City's Callum O'Dowda says it's “always nice to get a call-up” after he was selected for the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header. (Bristol City FC website)

Summer signing Kyle Bartley has admitted he “feels like he's been at West Brom for years” after his move from Swansea City. (Express and Star)

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says Paul Pogba would be welcome at the Nou Camp as the Manchester United and France midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Paul Pogba wants to play under his idol, Zinedine Zidane, in the future, amid reports Manchester United will turn to the Frenchman to replace Jose Mourinho. (Metro)

Seven of Europe's biggest clubs - including Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool - have spent more than 1bn euros (£900m) in transfer fees since 2010. (Daily Mail)

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has played down transfer links to Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. (Daily Express)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has admitted last season was "a disaster" for him. (Marca)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he still needs to improve after he signed a new five-year contract at Anfield. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for 33-year-old Atletico Madrid and former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis in January. (Daily Mirror)

Lionel Messi reckons Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have closed the gap on Barcelona thanks to the amount of money they spend in the transfer market. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton hope James McCarthy will return to training before the end of September as he continues his comeback from a broken leg. (Liverpool Echo)