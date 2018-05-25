Championship rumour mill: Club name price named for Leeds United target

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

The summer is upon us and with the transfer window on the horizon we round up the latest rumours from the Championship and beyond.

Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Leeds United target Jack Marriott will cost £6.5 million for anyone who wants to purchase his service this summer, report The Sun.

The 23-year-old has scored 33 goals in League One this season and is said to also be a target of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will not eat in the hours before Saturday's Champions League final against holders Real Madrid as he maintains his Ramadan fast. (Various)

Manchester United close to signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, and hope to complete a deal for the Brazilian next week. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United have opened talks with Tottenham for the signing of Toby Alderweireld - but Spurs are demanding £75m for Belgium defender. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City target Jorginho will hold talks with Napoli next week, with the £52m-rated midfielder keen on a summer move to the Premier League. (The Sun)

Manchester City will have to pay £60m to sign Leicester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who they tried to sign in the January transfer window. (The Guardian)

Atletico Madrid have offered Antoine Griezmann £8.75m more than Barcelona to keep the 27-year-old French forward at the club. (Daily Mail)

New West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to make Reims goalkeeper Edouard Mendy his first signing. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have joined the race to sign West Brom's 27-year-old Egyptian centre-back Ahmed Hegazi. (ESPN)

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack could return to Stamford Bridge to become the club's new director of football. (Evening Standard)

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan both hope to sign West Brom striker Salomon Rondon - and the Venezuelan is available for just £16m after the Baggies' relegation from the Premier League. (Sky Sports)