Championship rumour mill: Chairman 'expects' Leeds United interest in prolific striker

Whites 'expected' to be in for Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott

Peterborough chairman Darren MacAnthony has admitted that he that he expects to receive a bid from Leeds United this summer for forward Jack Marriott.

"I’d be shocked if we didn’t hear from them and others again. That’s football," the Posh chief wrote on twitter in response to a fan.

Marriott has been linked with the Whites in the past and United now face stiff competition from Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest if they are to land their man.

The former Luton Town striker has notched 32 goals in 53 games for Peterborough since making the switch from Kenilworth Road last summer.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah says he will not be leaving Anfield this summer. The 25-year-old Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)

Yaya Toure will reject a series of lucrative offers from China and the Middle East to continue playing for less money in the Premier League when he leaves Manchester City this summer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are leading the chase for 26-year-old Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho. (Times)

La Liga club Atletico Madrid want to re-sign striker Sergio Aguero from Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

England boss Gareth Southgate is considering whether to include Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon in his provisional 35-man World Cup squad. (Daily Telegraph)

Italian giants Juventus will offer Chelsea £15m to take Spanish striker Alvaro Morata on loan next season. (Daily Express)

Liverpool are targeting Bordeaux's Brazilian winger Malcom. (Daily Mail)

Spanish club Sevilla are keen on former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini. (Marca)

Swansea City are likely to appoint a younger manager - in the mould of previous coaches Brendan Rodgers and Roberto Martinez - to replace Carlos Carvalhal this summer. (Daily Telegraph)