Championship rumour mill: Aston Villa set to make 'sensational' signing

John Terry set for Aston Villa return

Championship rumour mill.

John Terry is being lined up for a sensational return to Championship side Aston Villa. (The Sun)

Elsewhere from the football world...

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho joked he has no fears over being sacked because it would cost the club "a fortune" to get rid of him. (La Repubblica)

FIFA has written to Inter Milan and Real Madrid to say they will not be acting on the Spanish club's complaint over an alleged illegal approach for midfielder Luka Modric. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City will wait until the end of the season before offering 32-year-old defender Vincent Kompany a new deal. (The Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has told the club he wants to return to Juventus in January. (Daily Express)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no plans to rotate his goalkeepers for the Champions League, with Brazilian Alisson set to play. (The Guardian)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi says he was surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus. (AS)

Harry Kane's fitness is a worry for England boss Gareth Southgate going into the international break. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United are looking at a compensation bill of £15m should they fire manager Manuel Pellegrini. (The Times)

New Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has a dig swipe at his former Chelsea team-mates - saying he's playing at a higher level now. (Daily Star)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the first Premier League manager to fall foul of new rules governing abuse on the touchline. (Various)