Championship promotion and relegation odds: Where do Leeds United sit amongst their rivals?

Following Swansea City's relegation on the final day of the Premier League season and Rotherham United's League One play-off final victory over Shrewsbury Town we now know the full line-up for the 2018-19 Championship.
But which sides are favourites for both promotion and relegation? Let's take a look.
It will come as no surprise that the three relegated top flight teams have been installed as the favourites to win the Championship title next campaign with Stoke (7/1), West Brom (8/1) and Swansea City (8/1) leading the way.
You can also get the Potters at 9/4 for promotion, along with Albion (5/2) and the Swans who are 11/4.
Middlesbrough and Aston Villa are next on the list with Steve Bruce's side having just missing out on a return to the Premier League following defeat to Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley.
The Villains are 10/1 to win the league title but 7/2 to be promoted, while Tony Pulis' men are 9/1 to lift the Championship but 3/1 to secure a swift return to the promised land.
Leeds United are 16/1 to end their exile from England's top division by winning the title alongside Sheffield United and Brentford. The Whites are as short as 5/1 to gain promotion as are the Blades and the Bees.
At the other end of the table newly promoted Rotherham are 11/4 favourites for an immediate return to the third division while Bolton, who scraped survival on the final day of the season, are 7/4 alongside Ipswich Town who are 11/4 following the appointment of Paul Hurst.
Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Reading can all be found at 4/1, while Leeds are 14/1 to suffer relegation back to League One.
Odds courtesy of Oddschecker