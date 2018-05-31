Championship promotion and relegation odds: Where do Leeds United sit amongst their rivals?

Following Swansea City's relegation on the final day of the Premier League season and Rotherham United's League One play-off final victory over Shrewsbury Town we now know the full line-up for the 2018-19 Championship.

But which sides are favourites for both promotion and relegation? Let's take a look.

Leeds United celebrate.

It will come as no surprise that the three relegated top flight teams have been installed as the favourites to win the Championship title next campaign with Stoke (7/1), West Brom (8/1) and Swansea City (8/1) leading the way.

You can also get the Potters at 9/4 for promotion, along with Albion (5/2) and the Swans who are 11/4.

Middlesbrough and Aston Villa are next on the list with Steve Bruce's side having just missing out on a return to the Premier League following defeat to Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Villains are 10/1 to win the league title but 7/2 to be promoted, while Tony Pulis' men are 9/1 to lift the Championship but 3/1 to secure a swift return to the promised land.

Leeds United are 16/1 to end their exile from England's top division by winning the title alongside Sheffield United and Brentford. The Whites are as short as 5/1 to gain promotion as are the Blades and the Bees.

At the other end of the table newly promoted Rotherham are 11/4 favourites for an immediate return to the third division while Bolton, who scraped survival on the final day of the season, are 7/4 alongside Ipswich Town who are 11/4 following the appointment of Paul Hurst.

Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Reading can all be found at 4/1, while Leeds are 14/1 to suffer relegation back to League One.

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker