Championship odds: Leeds United fall following Birmingham City defeat as West Bromwich Albion are new title favourites

Leeds United's odds on winning the Championship with the bookmakers have fallen following their first league defeat of the season, while West Brom have now moved in as the new favourites for the title.

Marcelo Bielsa's side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City which has seen the Whites move to 5/1 for the Championship trophy.

United can still be found at 6/4 to be promoted from the second tier, which is the same as Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough, but Albion, who are unbeaten in their last four league games, have been instilled at new 3/1 title favourites.

The Baggies are 11/10 to be promoted, with Boro remaining along side Leeds at 5/1 to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Brentford, who also suffered defeat at the weekend, are 11/2 favourites followed closely by Aston Villa, who are 14/1, and Sheffield United who remain at 16/1.

Here is the full updated Championship odds list following the weekend action...

West Brom - title winner: 3/1, to be promoted: 11/10

Middlesbrough - title winner: 5/1, to be promoted: 6/4

Leeds United - title winner: 5/1, to be promoted: 6/4

Brentford - title winner: 11/2, to be promoted: 13/8

Aston Villa - title winner: 14/1, to be promoted: 4/1

Sheffield United - title winner: 16/1, to be promoted: 9/2

Derby County - title winner: 20/1, to be promoted: 11/2

Nottingham Forest - title winner: 25/1, to be promoted: 6/1

Wigan Athletic - title winner: 33/1, to be promoted: 7/1

Stoke City - title winner: 33/1, to be promoted: 6/1

Norwich City - title winner: 40/1, to be promoted: 8/1

Swansea City - title winner: 50/1, to be promoted: 9/1

Blackburn Rovers - title winner: 40/1, to be promoted: 11/1

Sheffield Wednesday - title winner: 66/1, to be promoted: 16/1

Bristol City - title winner: 50/1, to be promoted: 10/1

QPR - title winner: 100/1, to be promoted: 33/1

Birmingham City: title winner: 66/1 , to be promoted: 20/1

Preston North End: title winner: 150/1, to be promoted: 22/1

Millwall - title winner: 100/1, to be promoted: 28/1

Hull City - title winner: 500/1, to be promoted: 80/1

Reading - title winner: 500/1, to be promoted: 50/1

Bolton Wanderers - title winner: 1000/1, to be promoted: 150/1

Rotherham United - title winner: 1000/1, to be promoted: 150/1