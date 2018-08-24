Championship 'does not respond to logic' believes Leeds United chief Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that the Championship is a division that doesn't respond to "logic" as he settles into life at Elland Road.

The Argentine's Whites sit top of the table after a red-hot start to the season which has seen them win three and draw one in their opening four fixtures.

Bielsa's side will look to keep their unbeaten streak going as they make the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The 63-year-old though remains insistent on keeping a lid on expectations in West Yorkshire believing that the Championship is a division that you cannot predict unlike other top leagues in Europe.

"Before starting the competition you can draw up an analysis, a table, with the rankings before the games are being played," Bielsa said.

"You can establish a ranking before the start of the Championship, taking into account the budget, quality of the players and strength of the institution.

"But then, when you play, the differences you see at the beginning are not evident, you don’t see them really when you play. There’s a term which says that you can win before playing because of the history you have as a club. The games you’ve played before. And this doesn’t happen in the Championship.

"For example in the Premier League, it’s hard not to find which teams will finish in the top six. It’s the same in Germany, Spain, even Italy, even France and this competition, which is among the ten most important championships in the world, does not respond to this logic.

"I’m sorry to give you such a long answer."