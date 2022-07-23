Wales international forward Roberts has joined the Rs on a season-long loan but the 23-year-old has recently been sidelined with a hamstring injury and missed Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat to a Crystal Palace XI.

However, Beale has delivered a positive update on the Whites loanee whom the Rs boss expects to have back available for next Saturday’s Championship opener at Blackburn Rovers.

Chris Willock, Luke Amos and Taylor Richards also missed the Eagles friendly but Beale said as quoted by West London Sport: “Three of them trained yesterday. Luke didn’t but he trained this morning.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UPDATE: From QPR boss Mick Beale, above, on Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

“They’re all back in full training on Monday. All four are fit for next weekend unless they have a problem. But it’s what level of fitness – because they’ve had sporadic pre-seasons.