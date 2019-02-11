Championship assist and key pass table - where do Leeds United's players rank?
Billy Sharp is leading the running for the Championship’s golden boot after his second hat-trick of the season at Aston Villa on Friday and the striker has been worth 22 league goals to Sheffield United already.
Norwich’s Teemu Pukki and Villa’s Tammy Abraham are on his tail with 20 to their names - but which players in the division are laying these chances on, and where is the creativity coming from? Here is a rundown of the leading assist-makers in the Championship, with a familiar name at the very top...