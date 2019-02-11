Championship assist and key pass table - where do Leeds United's players rank?

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki and Villa’s Tammy Abraham are on his tail with 20 to their names - but which players in the division are laying these chances on, and where is the creativity coming from? Here is a rundown of the leading assist-makers in the Championship, with a familiar name at the very top...

1. Pablo Hernandez (Leeds United) Assists - 11 -- Key passes - 72

2. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) Assists - 10 -- Key passes - 30

3. Jota (Birmingham City) Assists - 9 -- Key passes - 56

4. Said Benrahma (Brentford) Assists - 9 -- Key passes - 51

