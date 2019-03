Chairs with Leeds Utd legends' names on found by local barber valued at £3,000

Sean Birch, 53, who bought the wooden chairs to restore and use in his new salon, appeared on Antiques Roadshow on Sunday.

Mr Birch runs Sean's Barbers in Yeadon and bought the chairs to go in his waiting room.

Don Revie and Billy Bremner in 1988.

- > Leeds United mailbox: Friday I'm in Love, Gjanni Alioski as the Duracell Bunny - and should season-ticket sales be capped?

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/leeds-united-mailbox-friday-i-m-in-love-gjanni-alioski-as-the-duracell-bunny-and-should-season-ticket-sales-be-capped-1-9628172

Upon stripping the varnish, he discovered names on the chairs including Leeds United legend and England manager, Don Revie.

Other names include RP Ziff, Leslie Silver and Peter Levine.

Mr Birch took the chairs to be valued on Antiques Roadshow at Piece Hall, Halifax, which aired on Sunday March 4.

Furniture expert Lennox Cato valued the chairs.

He said had United been in the Premiership the chairs could be worth even more.

Mr Cato said: "It is a shame that Leeds have dropped down a bit. If they were as big as the other big names, then the value would be quite high.

"I think the lesser names could be £60-£80 each."

However, for Mr Revie's chair, the value was considerably more. He continued: "This holds courts because it was the man himself who sat on this chair and directed that team to their glory, when they won the FA cup.

"I personally could see this sell for £500, £600, £800, maybe £1,200 just for one chair.

"So you're looking, really, at a collection worth about £3,000."

Each of the chairs cost Mr Birch £45, he said: "I bought six originally. But it's like getting a scratchcard, once you start getting a name you can't stop, so I went and bought another nine."

When asked if he would put Don Revie's chair in the barbershop, Mr Birch replied; "I'm not quite sure. I've heard on the grapevine Leeds United are putting a museum together.

"It may be something they want."