Carlos Corberan hails "positive" influence PDL North title triumph will have on his Leeds United youngsters

Leeds United Under-23s head coach Carlos Corberan hailed the "positive" influence that claiming the PDL North title will have on his players following the Whites league triumph on Monday evening.

United travelled to Colchester in the knowledge that victory would secure the northern section of the Professional Development League with two games of the campaign to go.

Burnley, who were leading the chase alongside Birmingham in second, had earlier fallen to a 3-2 defeat at Bristol City at Ashton Gate leaving the door open for Corberan's men to seal the deal in Essex.

A brace from striker Ryan Edmondson at the Jobserve Community stadium handed Leeds a 2-0 victory over the U's and with it the league title and a spot in the end of season play-offs.

"This is positive," Corberan told the YEP of his sides triumph.

"I want our players to feel this after all the effort that they are doing to improve. All of the effort that they are doing to put their levels at the best. I think the most important thing about the title is this.

"We have to give our players the idea that when they do their best they can achieve something positive."

United, though, have no time to celebrate as they quickly turn their attention to a Premier League Cup quarter-final clash with the Clarets on Friday afternoon.

The fixture, which is being played behind closed doors at Burnley's Barnfield Training Centre, is another chance for Corberan and his young charges to display the progress they have made over the past 20 months.

"We are going to play a very tough game on Friday," he continued.

"So we go again. It is important for our players now in three days that they are ready to play a game and play to win.

"I think the winningest team and players, never to win is a pressure. The winning is always a pleasure.

"They have to enjoy winning the games and they have to be very ambitious players to arrive until the end in all the competitions we are playing."