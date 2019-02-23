Carlos Corberan casts verdict on Mateusz Bogusz Leeds United debut

Leeds United Under-23s head coach Carlos Corberan believes Mateusz Bogusz can be a "special player" for the Whites following his debut for the club.

The 17-year-old saw his first action on Friday evening after receiving international clearance as he completed 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest with the development side.

Bogusz, who played as a number 10 behind the striker, was one of two January signings last month as he made the switch from Polish side Ruch Chorzow.

"I think Mateusz is a young but very talented player," Corberan told LUTV afterwards.

"He's only been here a few weeks at the club. And today was the first time he could play a game. I think he's a special player.

"We are going to continue to work with him because I think he can give a lot and bring very positive things for this club."

United played out a frantic 2-2 draw at the Impact Arena in the Professional Development League as they extended their lead at the top of the northern section to five points.

Leeds entered the half-time break with a two goal deficit after Arvin Appaih and Leo Bonatini both struck to hand the hosts an early advantage.

The Whites, though, rallied after the break as Bobby Kamwa struck on the hour mark before an own goal from Jayden Richardson ensured the points were shared at Alfreton.

"I think today the team made a special game," Corberan continued.

"I think we played a really, really good game. The only problem was that the first time they made an attack they scored a goal.

"They had two chances in the first half and scored twice. We created enough chances in the first half to score more goals. We controlled the game, dominated and it's what we wanted.

"I am proud of the team at how they controlled and played the game. In the second half we had a very clear idea of what to do. I think we deserved to win."