Cardiff City keen on January transfer window move for Leeds United defender

The 20-year-old came on as a second half substitute for the injury-hit Whites in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday.

Drameh added an FA Cup appearance to the three Premier League games and the EFL Cup tie he's featured in, replacing Junior Firpo who suffered a bang to the head.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is currently dealing with an injury list that now runs to nine senior players, which makes any decision to send players out on loan a difficult one.

Among Bielsa's absentees is Jamie Shackleton, who has played as a right-back this season. Luke Ayling is the club's first choice for that particular position but with Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell all currently unavailable, is required to fill in at centre-half when Leeds meet teams with a front two.

Right-back is also one of Stuart Dallas' strongest positions yet the Ulsterman also has to provide cover for left-back and the centre of midfield.

Drameh shone last season for Mark Jackson's Under 23s having signed from Fulham but has had to bide his time for senior football. He made the bench just once in the club's first campaign back in the Premier League and although there were a significant number of clubs interested in taking him on loan in the summer, Leeds were happy for him to stay and develop close to the first team.

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh. Pic: Stu Forster.

The England Under 21 has played nine times in Premier League 2 action for Jackson this season.

Cody Drameh battling Gabriel Martinelli on his senior debut during Leeds United's 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Arsenal in October 2021. Pic: Alex Pantling.