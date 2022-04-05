Summerville's impressive treble in the 4-0 Elland Road win over Crystal Palace took his Premier League 2 tally for the season to six and once again underlined his potential.

A recent addition to the Netherlands Under 21 set-up, Summerville has been part of the first team set-up at Thorp Arch all season but has found senior opportunities limited due to the presence of Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Daniel James.

He featured in four of five fixtures during September and October but then went eight games without any match minutes before 50 minutes against Arsenal in December. That was his last appearance in the Premier League but because of his proximity to the first team, Monday night's victory over the Eagles was just his third Under 23s appearance since December 3.

There was little evidence of rust in his performance, however as he fired in a third-minute screamer from just outside the box to open the scoring. His next trick was to cut back from the byline and find the far corner of the net from an acute angle, before taking advantage of a goalkeeping error to find an empty net from distance.

Taylor, who appeared in the top flight for Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, was delighted with the 20-year-old's all-round contribution, not just his goals.

"I was a left-back and I couldn’t think of anything worse than playing against Cry, let me tell you," said Taylor at full-time.

"He’s got that small centre of gravity, and he chops and he’s gone and he’s that quick, he’s gone, you just can’t catch him, so no, really good.

TOP PROSPECT - Crysencio Summerville scored a hat-trick for Leeds United Under 23s against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Monday night. Pic: Getty

"Everything going forward he’s fantastic at, but he doesn’t just stop there, he does the defensive work as well, he works really hard. He’s picked up the press really well, he presses really aggressively and wins the ball back high up which then gives us an opportunity to go and score a goal so it was a fantastic performance from him."

Clubs abroad were interested in taking the winger on loan in January and Summerville told then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa he was interested in going out to get game time, but a move never materialised despite Bielsa insisting he would not stand in the way.

New first team boss Jesse Marsch was impressed by the flying Dutchman during the 23s' 3-0 win over Manchester United last month and was once again in attendance on Monday night to see Summerville's hat-trick.