Caleb Ekuban confident of making waves in Turkey after slow start to loan from Leeds United

Caleb Ekuban insisted he was confident of making a success of his loan at Trabzonspor despite featuring for just 24 minutes since his move from Leeds United.

The striker said he would not “run from the battle” with other players at the Turkish club having failed to make a major inpact in Trabzon so far.

Leeds United's players celebrate with Caleb Ekuban after his maiden goal for the club in a League Cup tie against Port Vale.

Ekuban was farmed out from Elland Road on a year-long deal in August after failing to convinced Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa to include him in his plans for this season.

The Ghanaian was behind Kemar Roofe at the start of the summer and moved on after Leeds spent £7m to bring Patrick Bamford in from Middlesbrough.

United have not ruled Ekuban out of the picture entirely and he remains under contract until 2020 but poor finishing counted against him after a £500,000 arrival from Chievo in 2017 and he has made few headlines during his early weeks at Trabzonspor.

“I fell behind Burak (Yilmaz) and (Hugo) Rodallega in the pecking order but I won’t run from the battle,” Ekuban told Ghana Soccernet. “I’ll fight for my place in the team.

“I believe the manager will reward me and give me playing time. I love competition and know I will win back the shirt.”

Yilmaz has claimed four goals in as many games this season while Rodallega, the former Fulham and Wigan Athletic player, has five in eight.

Ekuban made the scoresheet on his debut in Turkey, rounding off an impressive 4-0 win over Galatasaray, but the form of others under coach Unal Karaman has limited him to three outings as a substitute.

The 24-year-old’s first season with Leeds was hampered by two serious foot injuries but he played 20 times in the Championship.

Ekuban scored just twice, however, including a strike on his debut in the League Cup and saw numerous chances go begging in front of goal.