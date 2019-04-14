Caddie spotted secretly sporting Leeds United shirt at the Masters

Golf caddie Billy Foster has been spotted sporting his Leeds United colours at Augusta this week.

Foster, who is originally from Keighley, has been on the bag for Matthew Fitzpatrick at the opening major of the year in Georgia.

The 52-year-old, though, has made it known to the natives at Augusta just where his loyalties lie by wearing his Leeds shirt underneath his overalls during the tournament.

To make things even better... golfer Fitzpatrick hails from south Yorkshire and is a die-hard Sheffield United fan.

The two manage to put their rivalry aside, though, as both club's chase promotion to the Premier League with the run-in hotting up with just four games of the season to go.

Foster also has previous for showing his support for the Whites after he was pictured in a United hat at the Arnold Palmer Invitational just last month.

Caddie Billy Foster (left) with Matthew Fitzpatrick (right).

Marching On Together, Billy!