Burnley forward Zian Flemming is conscious of the team's 26-game unbeaten run in the Championship as the Clarets head into the final seven games of the season.

Flemming recognises going unbeaten for over half the campaign is out of the ordinary and believes there could be a 'mental risk' during the Championship run-in.

Burnley's most recent defeat in the league came against Flemming's former club Millwall at the beginning of November. Since then, Scott Parker's side have won 16 and drawn 10 of their last 26 Championship games to draw level on points with Leeds, who currently occupy second place in the table.

"The fans sing about it and they have to, because we have to all realise how special it is, especially in a league like this but also in any league,” Flemming said, via the Burnley Express.

“Twenty-six games is more than half a season, which is remarkable really. Maybe there’s a mental risk in there that thinks it’s normal, but it’s not.

“Staying unbeaten, winning games, another clean sheet, these are things we shouldn’t take for granted at all," he added.

The Clarets will face one of their sterner tests this weekend as they visit Frank Lampard's Coventry City at the same time as Leeds' trip to face Luton Town.

Coventry have been in excellent form since Lampard replaced Mark Robins earlier in the campaign, but were beaten by league leaders Sheffield United last time out. If they are to end Burnley's unbeaten run, they will need to be at their very best to do so considering Parker's men have conceded a scarcely-believable 11 goals in 39 matches this term.