Burnley has become a happy hunting ground for Leeds United and Whites have also won the hard way

May’s 4-0 success at Turf Moor marked a fifth Whites win there from the last 10 visits.

And United have even won there the hard way – such as back in November 2011 when a late Robert Snodgrass brace turned the game on its head.

Leeds went two decades without playing Burnley following their 2-1 victory at Turf Moor back in April 1983.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LATE DOUBLE: Robert Snodgrass, back middle, fires home an 89th-minute winner to complete a quickfire brace that gave Leeds United a 2-1 victory at Burnley back in November 2011. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The two clubs were plying their trade in English football’s second tier at the time but the Clarets were heading down, firstly to Division Three and then all the way down to Division Four.

Eventually, Leeds and Burnley were reunited in the 2004-05 Championship season, with the Lancastrians having worked their way back up and Leeds now on a downward spiral following relegation from the Premier League.

The two teams have met 19 times since, largely before Burnley were promoted from the Championship for a second time in 2016 and this time subsequently stayed afloat in the Premier League.

Now Leeds are back with them and Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites romped to a 4-0 victory in last May’s Premier League clash.

But it was rather more difficult back in November 2011, when an early Jay Rodriguez strike seemingly had the hosts on course for victory.

Leeds, under boss Simon Grayson, were in their second season back in the Championship following promotion as League One runners-up in 2010.

Grayson’s side narrowly missed the play-offs the following term by finishing seventh and the November trip to Burnley came on the back of a 1-0 victory at Leicester City before the international break.

Adam Clayton’s winner against the Foxes had put Grayson’s side seventh ahead of the trip to Turf Moor to face a Burnley side who were toiling in 18th place.

The Clarets had been relegated from the Premier League under Brian Laws in the season that Leeds went up from League One and finished one place below the Whites in coming eighth in the 2010-11 campaign with Eddie Howe at the helm.

It would take them four seasons in the second tier before finally sealing a return to the country’s top flight under Sean Dyche – and the Clarets have not looked back since.

But Leeds looked like the team going places on Saturday November 19, 2011 thanks to late magic from wing ace Snodgrass.

Burnley approached the contest following back-to-back defeats but things initially looked good for the Howe’s Clarets against Leeds.

Howe’s side began brightly and went ahead in the 10th minute when Kieran Trippier no less sent in a cross which Jay Rodriguez headed home from eight yards out.

Trippier was on loan from Manchester City following an earlier spell at Barnsley and would make the move to the Clarets permanent the following January.

But Trippier and Rodriguez still ended up on the losing side against Leeds, who were left aggrieved when still 1-0 down as keeper Lee Grant seemed to get away with handling the ball outside of his box.

The Clarets then squandered chances to double their lead as Rodriguez fired straight at Alex McCarthy, who later saved a 25-yarder from Keith Treacy.

Burnley then lost striker Charlie Austin to a dislocated shoulder but their dominance continued as Treacy’s effort clipped the crossbar.

But Leeds and Snodgrass then turned the game on its head with two goals in the final 14 minutes.

The winger firstly fired Leeds level in the 76th minute when sliding home a Lloyd Sam cross. In front of a packed away end, United then pushed for a winner and got one in the 89th minute as Snodgrass chested the ball down after a corner was cleared and smashed home a fierce finish to send Leeds fifth.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.