Burnley receive Cornet boost

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet is set to be available against Leeds United after a late change in rules ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ivory Coast international was due to report for next month's AFCON tournament on December 27 which would've seen him miss his side's visit to West Yorkshire.

Leeds United warm-up at Elland Road. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), though, has allowed a delay until January 3 for players to meet up with their national teams leaving Cornet available for Burnley's next two league outings.

Cornet hasn't appeared for the Clarets since the opening weekend of December due to a thigh injury and then subsequently testing positive for Covid.

Despite his absence, the 25-year-old has only missed one game with Sean Dyche's men out of action for over two weeks due to a number of postponements.

Burnley finally return to action against Manchester United on Thursday evening (December 30) at Old Trafford before the trip to face Leeds later in the week.

Premier League announces record Covid cases

The Premier League has announced a record figure of 103 new cases among club players and staff, the highest weekly figure recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.

The League has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures, and has increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.

Leeds United endured a Covid outbreak at Elland Road last week which saw the club's trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Boxing Day postponed.

The Whites hosting of Aston Villa - due to be held on Tuesday night - also fell foul to a rearrangement with Leeds still unable to field a competitive team due to a mix of players being injured and isolating.

Raphinha takes YEP 21' trophy

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to hand out the awards for 2021 on a whole and cast their votes on the goings on at Elland Road over the past 12 months.