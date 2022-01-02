The Clarets found themselves a goal down at the interval thanks to Jack Harrison's first Premier League goal of the season and although they levelled early in the second half through Maxwell Cornet's stunning free-kick, fell to a costly defeat when Stuart Dallas and Daniel James pushed the hosts home to three points.

"Somewhat self-inflicted," said Dyche.

"We started brightly. In the early part of the game we started on the front foot but we let the game slip away from us. We know they concede a lot of goals in the second half, which they did. It was a great goal from Maxwell. We had to take the game on and go and win it. It's crept in a little bit this season where we don't do that. At times that way of going on the back foot instead of the front foot has crept in."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For all his disappointment with Burnley not being quite up to scratch, Dyche was impressed with what he saw from Leeds.

"I don't want to discredit Leeds" he said.

"They worked hard and played forward. A lot of it was played straight and just running hard, playing that physical game with an edge to it. That first goal comes from a clearance and their lad runs like his life depended on it.

"I thought overall they had a little bit more desire than us, a physical desire, a will to take on the game, even in periods they didn't play well. We opened them up and created some good chances that we didn't take. They asked lots of questions of us. I don't think it was free flowing or full of energy. I have full respect for Leeds but it wasn't full on."

CRUNCH CLASH - Sean Dyche saw his Burnley side lose to a Leeds United team showing more 'edge' at Elland Road. Pic: Tony Johnson

Dyche was keen to downplay an incident following Cornet's goal that led to a short stoppage. The summer signing ran to celebrate in front of the Leeds fans in the Revie Stand and as his team-mates joined him a bottle struck Matthew Lowton on the forehead.

The Burnley boss wanted to talk about the fans who added to the game, not the one who threw a missile.

"It's very disappointing but I don't want to keep advertising it," he said.

"We don’t want to see that, I don’t want to over-egg that, it was a great atmosphere in the stadium, obviously we were just on the wrong end of that atmosphere there, but I don’t want to over-egg that.