Burnley 1-1 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reaction from Turf Moor as Patrick Bamford strikes late
Leeds United travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon for a showdown at Turf Moor.
The Whites held Everton to a 2-2 draw last week in the top flight before defeating Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
United and the Clarets are both winless in their opening two games of the new league term and will be looking to get three points on the board this afternoon ahead of the upcoming international break.
Follow every kick live with the YEP this afternoon below on our blog:
Burnley v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 16:21
- Leeds travel to Burnley this afternoon
- United take on the Clarets at Turf Moor in the Premier League
- Bielsa’s side looking for their first league victory
- RESULT - BURNLEY 1-1 LEEDS UNITED
Bamford post-match reaction
“It’s always tough coming here because, you don’t want to be disrespectful, but you know what you’re going to get when you play against Burnley.
“They do make it difficult and it’s a bit of a fight and it was a fight all game. I think we definitely deserved a point, we created a lot of chances but I think we’ll be happy with a point to be fair.”
Bamford post-match reaction
Our match report
Post-match reaction
We’ll have the reaction from both sides at Turf Moor this afternoon, so stay tuned...
FULL-TIME
The points are shared... the late surge just came too late for Marcelo Bielsa’s men. It ends up 1-1 at Turf Moor.
LEEDS CHANCE
90+2. Harrison delivers a dipping ball into the back post... Struijk rise but Burnley nod it over his head. Leeds then win another corner, which is headed and deflected wide. Goal-kick. That might be that...
Leeds corner
90+2. Raphinha delivers. It’s cleared. Leeds win another throw.
Three added minutes
90. Leeds are attacking Burnley. The Clarets are pushing back...
Lennon booked
90. He goes through Dallas in the Leeds half as the full-back clears a bouncing ball. Time almost up...
All to play for now
88. Burnley have a shot on goal. Wood on the turn, but it’s saved by Meslier. Leeds committing men forward... who wants it?