Burnley 1-1 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reaction from Turf Moor as Patrick Bamford strikes late

Leeds United travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon for a showdown at Turf Moor.

By Joe Urquhart
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:58 pm
Leeds United travel to Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Whites held Everton to a 2-2 draw last week in the top flight before defeating Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

United and the Clarets are both winless in their opening two games of the new league term and will be looking to get three points on the board this afternoon ahead of the upcoming international break.

Burnley v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG

Last updated: Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 16:21

  • Leeds travel to Burnley this afternoon
  • United take on the Clarets at Turf Moor in the Premier League
  • Bielsa’s side looking for their first league victory
  • RESULT - BURNLEY 1-1 LEEDS UNITED
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 16:21

Bamford post-match reaction

“It’s always tough coming here because, you don’t want to be disrespectful, but you know what you’re going to get when you play against Burnley.

“They do make it difficult and it’s a bit of a fight and it was a fight all game. I think we definitely deserved a point, we created a lot of chances but I think we’ll be happy with a point to be fair.”

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 16:09

Bamford post-match reaction

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 16:06

Our match report

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:59

Post-match reaction

We’ll have the reaction from both sides at Turf Moor this afternoon, so stay tuned...

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:53

FULL-TIME

The points are shared... the late surge just came too late for Marcelo Bielsa’s men. It ends up 1-1 at Turf Moor.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:51

LEEDS CHANCE

90+2. Harrison delivers a dipping ball into the back post... Struijk rise but Burnley nod it over his head. Leeds then win another corner, which is headed and deflected wide. Goal-kick. That might be that...

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:51

Leeds corner

90+2. Raphinha delivers. It’s cleared. Leeds win another throw.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:50

Three added minutes

90. Leeds are attacking Burnley. The Clarets are pushing back...

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:49

Lennon booked

90. He goes through Dallas in the Leeds half as the full-back clears a bouncing ball. Time almost up...

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:47

All to play for now

88. Burnley have a shot on goal. Wood on the turn, but it’s saved by Meslier. Leeds committing men forward... who wants it?

