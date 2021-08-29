Burnley 0-0 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: First half updates from Turf Moor showdown against Clarets
Leeds United travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon for a showdown at Turf Moor.
The Whites held Everton to a 2-2 draw last week in the top flight before defeating Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
United and the Clarets are both winless in their opening two games of the new league term and will be looking to get three points on the board this afternoon ahead of the upcoming international break.
Follow every kick live with the YEP this afternoon below on our blog:
Burnley v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
- LIVE SCORE: BURNLEY 0-0 LEEDS UNITED (first half)
Burnley corner
45. Panic for Leeds for a brief second. Struijk’s backpass is short to Meslier and Wood is closing in. Burnley corner.
Bamford shoots over
44. It’s a tight angle... Harrison lifts a ball over the top for Dallas - who looks offside - he leaves it and Bamford runs onto it before blazing a volley into the stands.
Leeds shot
42. Harrison sees a shot cleared at the far post as the ball makes it to the back post from the corner. Burnley clear. Just not had that final ball as yet, Leeds.
Leeds corner
41. Another dangerous chance worked for Leeds. Raphinha slides in Bamford who is taken wide by a defender. He drills his low ball across the six-yard box in return for the winger but his ball in is punched away by Pope. Harrison then wins a corner on the near side.
Meslier save
40. You can’t say it’s not entertaining... Burnley whip a dangerous ball into Wood. Instead of bringing it down he volleys first time on the spin. Meslier, who has it covered, pushed it wide. Leeds clear the resulting corner.
LEEDS CHANCE
39. Lordy... another great opportunity but it’s not taken. Burnley’s free-kick is cleared and Leeds can break at pace. Really good football, Phillips sprinting forward to give Harrison an option and finding Bamford whose touch is too heavy and Pope smothers it. He was in.
Phillips booked
38. Frustration, that one. Pretty unneeded from Kalvin, who sprints over and takes out Wood on halfway. Yellow card.
Leeds corner
37. The first of the game for Leeds. Harrison gets down the left after being released by Rodrigo. He tries to curl a cross into the area, it’s dangerous but Mee gets there to nod it behind his own goal.
LEEDS CHANCE
35. Wow... huge chance for Leeds. The best move of the game so far for the visitors. Harrison’s crossfield pass headed down but not clear, Bamford to Rodrigo to Raphinha, his ball across the area is to where he felt Bamford should be but the striker had stopped, wanting a cut-back instead. Good chance, wasted.
Burnley chance
31. Burnley with some more pressure as they try to play through Leeds. Wood is trying to knock everything down for those behind to feed off. The ball is played to Gudmundsson and he curls a shot wide of Meslier’s goal from inside the box.