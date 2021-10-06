Sarah had been battling a serious illness throughout her life after she was born with a severe genetic kidney disease.

The schoolgirl received a kidney transplant last year after a high-profile campaign but was diagnosed with a rare immune disorder which led to her death in September.

Sarah had particularly captured the heart of United's England international star Kalvin Phillips who held aloft a shirt bearing her name before the Premier League clash against Liverpool at Elland Road last month.

Phillips had earlier posted a moving message of goodbye on social media and now artist McVeigh has paid his own special tribute.

The artist whose Leeds United-themed art features across the city has painted an electricty box purple with 'Sarah 8' on the front, adorned with hearts across the top and down the side.

He has also written the message 'For Sarah, love from Burley Banksy x'.

The tribute was highlighted by Sarah's dad Andy Emmott who posted a picture of the beautiful work on Twitter together with the message to McVeigh of "You’ve excelled yourself. Love and thanks from Ellie and I."

TRIBUTE: To Sarah Emmott, being held by Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips at the Championship clash at home to Preston North End of December 2019. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

