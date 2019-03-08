Bristol City v Leeds United: The lowdown on the Robins form, goalkeeper crisis and key stats

Have your say

Leeds United travel to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what do you need to know?

What injury worries do Bristol City have?

Lee Johnson's side are facing a goalkeeper crisis ahead of the visit of Leeds United to Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Robins eased fears by signing free agent stopper Stefan Marinovic on Thursday afternoon.

City have a major doubt over first choice Niki Maenpaa, who was due to undergo scans on a calf strain, having already lost second choice Frank Fielding to a fractured hand.

Youngster Max O’Leary is available and City have also recalled Jojo Wollacott from a loan at Gloucester City earlier in the week. Marinovic’s arrival was announced after a successful trial with the club and he is now in contention to start against the Whites.

What is Bristol City current form?

League form: WWLLD

After a stunning nine game winning running from the turn of the year which saw Bristol City surge into play-off contention Lee Johnson's side are now without a victory in three Championship outings.

An away defeat to Norwich City followed by a loss at Ashton Gate to Birmingham City saw the Robins travel to Deepdale last weekend.

City earned a 1-1 draw in Lancashire thanks to a Famara Diedhiou strike which cancelled out a Daniel Johnson opener.

Bristol hold down the final play-off spot in the league table in sixth position level on points with Derby County with the pair level on 54 points.

What are Leeds United's key stats this season...

Games played: 34

Goals scored: 44

Goals conceded: 36

Yellow cards: 51

Red cards: 1

Shots per game (avg): 13.1

Possession (avg): 51.1%

Top goalscorer: Famara Diedhiou (11)

Top assists: Andreas Weimann (4)

Home form - W7 D5 L5

Things to look out for...

Bristol City have won just one of their 13 Championship meetings against Leeds since 2010-11. (D2 L10)

Leeds have won four of their past six league visits to Ashton Gate.

Mateusz Klich has scored more away league goals than any other Leeds player this season. (6)