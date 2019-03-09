Bristol City v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa names unchanged line-up for Ashton Gate clash

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged line-up for the fourth Championship fixture in a row.

United travel to Ashton Gate this afternoon in the thick of the automatic promotion race while hosts Bristol City are eyeing up a play-off spot.

The Argentine has stuck with the same starting eleven that produced a stunning 4-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Kiko Casilla remains in goal with a back four of Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Gjanni Alioski.

Kalvin Phillips will once again sit in front of the defence in Bielsa's preferred 4-1-4-1 formation.

Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts are the two more advanced midfielders as the pair support lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison are chosen as the two wide men with United's bench also remaining unchanged.

Bristol City XI: O'Leary, Dasilva, Webster, Wright, Brownhill, Diedhiou, O'Dowda, Semenyo, Paterson, Pack, Kalas. Subs: Marinovic, Kelly, Taylor, Eliasson, Hunt, Weimann, Palmer.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Hernandez, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Berardi, Dallas, Shackleton, Gotts, Brown.