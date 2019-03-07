Bristol City solve goalkeeper crisis with emergency signing ahead of Leeds United clash

Bristol City have completed the signing of New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic in time for Saturday’s clash with Leeds United.

Marinovic, a free agent, has joined City until the end of the season after injuries left manager Lee Johnson short of options for this weekend’s game at Ashton Gate.

City have a major doubt over first choice Niki Maenpaa, who was due to undergo scans on a calf strain today, having already lost Frank Fielding to a fractured hand.

Johnson has youngster Max O’Leary available and recalled Jojo Wollacott from a loan at Gloucester City earlier in the week but Marinovic’s arrival was announced this afternoon on the back of a successful trial.

Marinvoic, 27, spent much of his career in Germany and was most recently on the books of MLS team Vancouver Whitecaps.

He has been without a club since November and his free-agent status has allowed City to add him to their squad outside the transfer window.