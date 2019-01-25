Bristol City owner says Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has "damaged the reputation of football" with Spygate saga

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown has reiterated his belief that Leeds United should be docked points for the Spygate saga and says Marcelo Bielsa has "damaged the reputation of football."

The Robins owner last week claimed that the only punishment that "made sense" was a points deduction for United following the incident in which one of Bielsa's staff was caught outside of Derby County's training ground "spying".

The Argentine later admitted that he had used the practice against all of his opponents this season in an impromptu press briefing which led to 11 EFL clubs writing a letter of complaint to the governing body.

Lansdown, who owns Bristol City and was one of the chairman to put their signature on the letter, has now reiterated his belief that the Whites should be docked points, telling talkSPORT: “It’s is the only thing clubs understand. It’s the real punishment because it affects performance and it affects everything to do with the club.

“What Mr Bielsa has done is damage the reputation of football, in my opinion, and we can’t condone that. We need to take what necessary action as appropriate to the crime he’s committed.

“It’s not unlawful, but it depends on the circumstances of each spying incident. If they’ve gone onto private property without permission, then that’s trespassing."

EFL chief Shaun Harvey, who also appeared on talkSPORT on Friday, says that the matter will be dealt with as soon as possible: "The one commitment I am able to make to Leeds supporters, and indeed the supporters of others clubs, is that whatever outcome we’re going to get to, we’re going to get there as quickly as is humanly possible."