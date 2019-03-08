Bristol City forward Jamie Paterson hails Pablo Hernandez amid Leeds United and Norwich City similarities

Bristol City forward Jamie Paterson believes Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez is "one of the best players" in the Championship and says there are definite similarities between the Whites and Norwich City.

Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon following a 4-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Hernandez, who set the ball rolling at Elland Road with a stunning strike after 16 seconds, has been directly involved in 19 of the Whites 59 league goals this season.

Asked his thoughts on the tricky Spaniard, Paterson said: "From when I've played against him he has always been bright, technical and always looking to get on the ball. That's sort of how I would like to put my game as well.

"He's very good at it and he's in a Leeds team that is doing really well at the moment. I'm sure he's enjoying his football and he's definitely up there as one of the best players (in the Championship)."

United secured a 2-0 victory over Lee Johnson's side in the reverse fixture in West Yorkshire last November with the Robins reduced to 10 men following Josh Brownhill's dismissal during the second half.

Paterson, though, believes up until that point City were well in with a chance of leaving LS11 with all three points.

"I think when we played them away earlier in the season that sort of started our good run off," he said.

"I think that was one of our good performances from a little bit of a bad run before that. We did well and I feel like if Josh (Brownhill) didn't get sent off we were definitely the stronger team in the game.

"It doesn't matter if they're top of the league or bottom of the league. Each game will be difficult for there own reasons so it is about every game. You can only win three points. We need to try and get as many wins as we can from now until the end of the season."

City's recent nine game Championship winning run - which has seen them surge into play-off contention - was ended by league leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road two weeks ago as Daniel Farke's side secured a 3-2 victory over the visitors.

Asked if he saw familiar traits between the two automatic promotion-chasing sides, Paterson said: "I think it is fairly similar.

"Obviously we haven't played Leeds for a while and since then they've really been on fire. And they obviously won the other day against West Brom. I've seen snippets of it on the TV and they look like they have high energy and they press very high and very well as a team.

"But there's always positives and negatives to every style of play and we'll work that out and try put our own game plan into the game."