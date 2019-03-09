Leeds Bristol City ratings

Bristol City 0 Leeds United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites earn vital win

Leeds United secured a vital 1-0 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon in the Championship to push back into the automatic promotion places.

Our Phil Hay hands out the ratings from a vital win over the Robins...

1. Kiko Casilla

Wasnt tested much in terms of shots on goal but did the right things at the right times and Uniteds defence look confident in front of him. 7/10
2. Luke Ayling

His bursting run forward paid off for the goal, giving Bamford an easy finish, and his defensive work was diligent. 7/10
3. Pontus Jansson

City played into his hands by banging long balls down his throat but Jansson struck to Diedhiou like glue and dominated him superbly. 8/10
4. Liam Cooper

Made Semenyo look badly out of his depth and resisted a stronger attack once Taylor and Weimann came on in the second half. 8/10
