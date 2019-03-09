Bristol City 0 Leeds United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites earn vital win Leeds United secured a vital 1-0 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon in the Championship to push back into the automatic promotion places. Our Phil Hay hands out the ratings from a vital win over the Robins... 1. Kiko Casilla Wasnt tested much in terms of shots on goal but did the right things at the right times and Uniteds defence look confident in front of him. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling His bursting run forward paid off for the goal, giving Bamford an easy finish, and his defensive work was diligent. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson City played into his hands by banging long balls down his throat but Jansson struck to Diedhiou like glue and dominated him superbly. 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper Made Semenyo look badly out of his depth and resisted a stronger attack once Taylor and Weimann came on in the second half. 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4